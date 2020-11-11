Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Tioga, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police and local police are looking for a reported stolen vehicle from the Tioga area, which was taken sometime this morning.

According to a BOLO issued around 11:45 a.m., a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with PA license LMC 1725 with two Trump stickers on its bumper was stolen by a tall skinny man with a mask on.

If anyone notices this vehicle please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Mansfield, Pa., at 570-662-2151 or call 911 and report the location.