Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day occurs on Dec. 7 of each year, designated in memory of the lives lost in the 1941 attack and to remember that we enjoy freedom thanks to their sacrifice.

The attack claimed the lives of 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen and wounded another 1,143.

On Monday, December 7, 2020 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the American flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset to honor those who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii.