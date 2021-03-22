Lewisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Flood Safety Awareness Week begins on March 22, and to observe this dedicated time, Lewisburg Borough and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) are spreading awareness about flood dangers and resources available to help locals prepare for floods.

Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said it is crucial to know what to do before, during, and after a flood.

“Flooding is a natural disaster that we can prepare for in advance. It can be easy to avoid thinking about a flood until it happens, but there are simple ways to prepare for floods that work. We encourage residents to be proactive to help preserve their lives and properties,” Lowthert explained.

In high-risk areas, there is a one-in-four chance of experiencing a flood over the life of a 30-year mortgage. Residents are encouraged to consider purchasing flood insurance.

Safety tips to prepare for flooding include making a plan, building a go kit of supplies, knowing the types of flood risk in the borough (both river and stream flooding), signing up for emergency alerts, practicing evacuation routes and shelter plans, buying flood insurance, keeping important documents in a waterproof container, and proactively protecting property.

More information about flood safety and preparedness can be found at ready.gov/flood.

SEDA-COG will publicize more safety tips all this week on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The borough contracts with SEDA-COG to provide professional and administrative services for the Community Rating System (CRS), which gives its residents a 10% flood insurance premium discount for all properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area, and a 5% discount for all other properties. If residents’ properties are not mapped as that area, they still may qualify for a lower-cost preferred risk policy.

For more information about flood hazards, flood protection, or for a site inspection, residents may contact Lewisburg Borough at (570) 523-3614 or email office@lewisburgborough.org. SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program can be reached at (570) 524-4491 ext. 7218.

Pennsylvania’s Flood Safety Awareness Week is held the fourth full week in March each year.

SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region. Its goal is to help break the damage cycle and stop its drain on people and communities.