Northcentral Pa. — Expected rain Tuesday night, sometimes heavy, may contribute to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch as follows has been issued:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service State College PA
346 PM EDT Tue Sep 12 2023

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lebanon, Berwick, Trout Run, Pottsville,
York, Wellsboro, Laporte, Shamokin, Lancaster, Bloomsburg,
Mansfield, Danville, Hershey, Sunbury, Harrisburg, and
Williamsport
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern
  Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
  Tioga and York.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - A frontal boundary will bring a round of rain and
    thunderstorms to the area this evening into tonight. Some of
    the thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, with
    rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches or locally higher possible.
    With the recent wet conditions this could be enough rain to
    cause additional flooding or flash flooding concerns.

