Northcentral Pa. — Expected rain Tuesday night, sometimes heavy, may contribute to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch as follows has been issued:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service State College PA 346 PM EDT Tue Sep 12 2023 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Lebanon, Berwick, Trout Run, Pottsville, York, Wellsboro, Laporte, Shamokin, Lancaster, Bloomsburg, Mansfield, Danville, Hershey, Sunbury, Harrisburg, and Williamsport 346 PM EDT Tue Sep 12 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and York. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A frontal boundary will bring a round of rain and thunderstorms to the area this evening into tonight. Some of the thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches or locally higher possible. With the recent wet conditions this could be enough rain to cause additional flooding or flash flooding concerns.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.