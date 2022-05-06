National Weather Service State College PA
258 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022
Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Union-Snyder-Perry-
Cumberland-Adams-
Including the cities of Mount Union, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg,
Bedford, State College, DuBois, Chambersburg, Gettysburg, Carlisle,
Mifflintown, Huntingdon, Altoona, Newport, Lewistown, Somerset,
Clearfield, Philipsburg, McConnellsburg, and Johnstown
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
counties, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cumberland,
Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre,
Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre and Union.
* WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches combined with wet
preceding conditions in some areas will contribute to an
elevated risk of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
