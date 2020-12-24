According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring multiple hazards to central PA beginning on Christmas Eve Day (12/24) of 2020 and continue into Christmas Day.
Specifics include:
- Heavy rain of 1.5-3.0 inches will bring the threat for flash flooding today and tonight.
- Several inches of snow will fall west of I-99 later today and tonight with the heaviest snow expected over the northwest.
- A flood warning has been issued for the Loyalsock Creek, affecting Sullivan and Loyalsock counties.
- Plummeting temperatures across all of central PA can cause wet surfaces to become icy Friday as depicted by the Winter Storm Severity Index graphic above.
- The heavy rain and melting snow will lead to a risk for river flooding through the weekend, especially along the Mainstem of the Susquehanna and tributaries, especially north of Sunbury, but the Juniata Basin and small tributaries around Harrisburg may also be affected.
Flood Warning
Flood Warning National Weather Service State College PA 1142 PM EST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Loyalsock Creek At Loyalsockville affecting Sullivan and Lycoming Counties. Susquehanna River At Danville affecting Union, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland Counties. For the Loyalsock Creek...including Loyalsockville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Mainstem Susquehanna River...including Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.