First Street Foundation has made flood risk data for over 142 million homes to the public through the new FloodFactor.com website.

The website uses extensive peer-reviewed research spanning decades to assign properties in the contiguous U.S. a "Flood Factor," which is a score from one to ten based on the property's risk of flooding over a thirty-year period.

Anyone can look up a property's Flood Factor and learn about the past, present, and future flood risk at the FloodFactor website.

The First street Foundation flood model differs greatly from the FEMA model, which categorizes 8.7 million properties in the contiguous United States as having a substantial flood risk. First Street Foundation's model puts nearly 6 million more properties into that risk category, totaling 14.6 million.

The model identifies the likelihood of previous flooding by recreating 55 past hurricanes, tropical storms, nor'easters, and major inland flooding events. A lack of disclosure laws in many states can make this information incredibly difficult to acquire. The model also calculates the current probability of tidal, storm surge, pluvial (rainfall) and fluvial (riverine) flooding for individual homes and properties.

"In environmental engineering, there is a concept called stationarity, which assumes that today is going to be like yesterday, and tomorrow is going to be like yesterday," said Dr. Ed Kearns, First Street Foundation's chief data officer. "This concept used to work, but with a changing environment it's a poor assumption and no longer does. FEMA's method assumes stationarity, First Street's does not."

The Foundation also estimates that factors like changes in sea level and temperature may increase the number of properties at risk to 16.2 million over the next 30 years.

The huge difference in flood risk assessments is due to different data sets. The Foundation uses current climate data, considers precipitation levels a stand-alone risk, and covers areas that are not mapped by FEMA.

What this means for Pennsylvania

The Foundation's report, "The First Annual National Flood Risk Assessment: Defining America's Growing Risk" shows substantial risk for 564,600 properties in Pennsylvania, with an estimated 587,000 expected to fall into this category by 2050. Of these properties, 202,700 were categorized as facing almost certain risk, with a 99 percent chance of flooding at least once over the next 30 years.

In contrast, FEMA's Flood Insurance Rate Maps identify 194,400 Pennsylvania properties as having substantial risk.

Williamsport, Lock Haven, and Danville made the list of top ten communities with the highest proportion of properties at risk, with over 50% of properties in each area at risk. Kingston topped the list with a shocking 98% of properties at risk.