Severe thunderstorm and flooding advisories have been issued for Lycoming County. The advisories are as follows:

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  South central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...

* Until 215 PM EDT.

* At 110 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Duboistown,
  moving east at 5 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Williamsport, Montoursville, Montgomery, Duboistown,
  Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Garden View, Williamsport
  Airport and Little League World Series Complex.

This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 19 to 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways

--
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
107 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
  rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  county, Lycoming.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
  Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
  imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 106 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
    flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Williamsport, Montoursville, Duboistown, South Williamsport,
    Garden View, Little League World Series Complex and
    Williamsport Airport.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

