Williamsport, Pa. — New solar sensors may help warn Williamsport residents of potential flooding risks. Williamsport City Council took steps at an April 13 meeting to address ongoing flood mitigation efforts relating to Grafius Run.

Amending an already existing contract with WSP Engineering, the city is allocating $157,632 for the placement of solar sensors to detect water levels along Grafius Run, intended to alert the Department of Public Works (DPW) in order to improve response time.

City engineer Jon Sander said the breakdown is $89,000 for censors themselves; $24,765 for technology infrastructure; and $33,874 for maintenance-related issues. According to the resolution approved by council, funding will come from the Grafius Run account in the Streets and Parks portion of the city’s general fund.

A global management and consultancy firm with offices in Pennsylvania, WSP recently was brought on by the city for support services relating to the levee, in the amount of $70,000. Now WSP will install and run sensors on the east and west branch portion of Grafius Run, according to Sander. Additional sensors will be located at halfway points along the run.

The sensors handle temperature differences around the globe and run seven days without a charge. This will not fix the flooding problem but will help, Sander noted.

“They send real time alerts as soon as water levels reach a certain point, then informs Streets and Parks workforce to remain alert,” said Sander.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said this is to improve alert time and gives city personnel better ability to respond to events. “It’s another mechanism to address the Grafius Run issue. We still have work to do,” said Slaughter.

Of the six sensors purchased, four are to be installed, and two will serve as backups, according to Councilmember Bonnie Katz.

Councilmember Liz Miele said the project will make stormwater management easier. “It’s not so much to improve response time, it's to improve our knowledge,” said Miele.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m., Thurs., April 27, third floor of Trade and Transit Center, 144 West Third St.

