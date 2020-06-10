NWS_FloodAdvisory_2020.jpg 
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
241 PM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Lycoming PA-
241 PM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. This will cause areas of minor flooding in the
  advisory area.
  Over one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Ralston, Trout Run, Cogan Station and Salladasburg.

