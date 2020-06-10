Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 241 PM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020 Lycoming PA- 241 PM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause areas of minor flooding in the advisory area. Over one inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ralston, Trout Run, Cogan Station and Salladasburg.
Flood advisory issued for Lycoming County
NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
