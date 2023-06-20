Montoursville, Pa. — Renovations to the Flight 800 memorial gardens in Montoursville are complete.

Visit and support the Flight 800 Memorial Garden The memorial is located at 700 Broad Street in Montoursville, Pa. Visitors may park along Broad Street and take a short walk to the garden, entering via a path from the street. There is also a parking lot at the Montoursville Area High School, available for visitors when school is not in session. To make a donation in support of the Perpetual Care Fund, send a check to the MASD Memorial Fund to the MASD office, 50 North Arch Street, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Just over $100,000 in generous donations from area businesses and individuals helped make the renovations possible. In all, there were 180 donors, some who chose to remain anonymous, according to Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell.

The renovations committee had originally estimated costs to come in around $200,000 to complete the project, with a reserve fund to be used for future upkeep. "We talked about ways to decrease the costs," Bagwell, said, and overall costs came in substantially less than originally budgeted.

Bagwell posted on Facebook about the project's completion on Tuesday, writing, "Flight 800 renovations are completed. The grass will soon grow back in. We have a brighter site slightly redesigned but very faithful to the original vision. There are a few before renovation photos in the set of the old brick walk."

A before and after comparison show how the upgrades have improved the memorial.

"The walkway has been moved in so the roots will no longer uproot the pavers, and it now goes directly to the Memorial instead of passing behind it," Bagwell continued.

A before and after comparison show the original bricks with the names of the Montoursville area residents lost on the flight, now restored and preserved.

The benches and walkways have also been refurbished, and the hemlock trees around the property line were taken out, brightening the space. There were original plans to replace the hemlocks with arborvitae, but once the trees were down, new plantings along the perimeter didn't seem necessary. The space felt bright and complete, according to the committee.

Watch the hemlock removal from August of 2022:

Renovations were a necessity, Bagwell said, because the tree roots were pulling the walkway up. "We moved the walkway in, decreasing the overall size of the walkway. Now it leads directly to the statue, and the emotional impact has increased," Bagwell said. "Everything about the site is improved."

"This was possible because of the love and generosity of a far ranging group of people. We are grateful to everyone," Bagwell wrote in his Facebook post.

Related reading:

History of Flight 800

On July 17, 1996, a TWA airliner carrying 230 occupants, including 16 members of the Montoursville Area High School French Club and their five chaperones, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Long Island coast shortly after takeoff. The plane had taken off from Kennedy International Airport in New York, bound for Paris. All 230 occupants were killed in the crash, which was reportedly caused by an explosion of fuel vapors in the jet's fuel tanks. The Memorial Garden, which was dedicated in 1999, features an eight-foot-tall angel statue and 21 trees planted in memory of the Montourville residents who lost their lives.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.