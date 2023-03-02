The City of Williamsport's finance system is getting an upgrade.

A $168,947 state grant awarded through The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will go toward the purchase of a new financial management system, human resources and fire department scheduling software, announced State Rep. Jamie Flick (R-Lycoming/Union) and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Mayor Slaughter submitted the project for an award, claiming it has the potential to: "enhance the governor’s efforts to revitalize and grow communities in Pennsylvania; help improve capabilities of the city to deliver services more efficiently and effectively; and promote growth and community improvements," according to a release from Rep. Flick's office.

“I want to thank the governor’s office and DCED for this grant award,” Slaughter said. “My administration has been committed to implementing new financial, scheduling and human resources software. This software will modernize our procedures while making our city departments more efficient and cost effective.”

Flick is supportive of the project, saying, “I’m thrilled the state invested in our local government’s technical infrastructure.”

As a software engineer and graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s IT program, Flick has an extensive background working with software solutions.

“This kind of system-wide software upgrade is a critical investment for the city and will help them handle important management and scheduling systems,” Flick said.

“I know first-hand how technological improvements can streamline day-to-day functionality, provide valuable insight and create better reporting – which fosters a feedback system that enhances efficiency. Residents of the city will be well-served by these improvements.”

