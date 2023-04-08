Williamsport, Pa. — In honor of the light, fun moments of local baseball, the Williamsport Crosscutters will take on the identity of the Potato Capers during every Friday game this season.

The Potato Capers name was created to commemorate one of baseball's strangest, funniest moments: when Dave Bresnahan of the Williamsport Bills threw a peeled potato instead of a baseball.

Introduced in 2022, the rebranding marks the 35th anniversary of the infamous potato incident. The 1987 season was a tough run for the Williamsport Bills.

While sitting in the bullpen, the team discussed a variety of different topics and eventually landed on the subject of pranks and tricks that people have pulled during baseball games. According to Bresnahan's account of the event, his teammates dared him to throw a potato or a roll of tape during a game.

Bresnahan was fined $50 and kicked out of Minor League Baseball for the trick, but became an overnight celebrity. He was invited back to Williamsport on Aug. 31, 2022 for the Crosscutters' first Potato Capers game.

As for the legendary potato? It's preserved in a jar of alcohol at the Baseball Reliquary in California.

For 2023, the Crosscutters will again don the Potato Capers identity on Fridays with newly-designed jerseys and hats.

“We were proud to be able to work with our local ad agency, Concepts Design Group of Williamsport, to create this entire alternate identity,” explained Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. “While we’ve had this idea for a few years now, Concepts Design Group really brought it to life. We couldn’t be happier with how it came out.”

The team will wear the newly revamped Potato Capers uniforms and caps, sponsored by Bower Electric, for all six Friday home games June 9, June 30, July 21, July 28, August 4, August 11, and September 1.

Potato Capers caps, apparel, and related merchandise are now available for in-person purchase at the Sawmill Team Store at Muncy Bank Ballpark and online at crosscutters.com. The team's full promotional schedule is slated to be released in late April.

