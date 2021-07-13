Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
1239 PM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Selinsgrove, Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte,
Sunbury, Trout Run, Williamsport, Mansfield, Danville, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Lewisburg
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and
Union.
* Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* Several thunderstorms moving northeast across the region late this
afternoon and this evening could bring locally excessive rainfall
within a short period of time. Some locations could see 2 to 3
inches in less than one hour.
