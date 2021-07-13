Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.