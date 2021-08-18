NWS Flash Flood Watch_2020

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
852 PM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

Potter-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, Pottsville, Coudersport,
Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte, Lebanon, Sunbury, Hershey, Trout Run,
Harrisburg, Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Danville, Bloomsburg, and
Berwick

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
  Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
  Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
  Tioga and York.

* Until 2 AM EDT Thursday.

* Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches expected with localized amounts
  up to 6 inches possible from the remnants of Fred.

* Runoff from the heavy rain could result in rapid-onset and
  inundation flooding. Urban and poor drainage areas are most
  vulnerable with temporary road closures possible. Small streams
  and creeks could quickly rise out of their banks and cause
  flooding in adjacent areas.

