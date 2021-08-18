Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
852 PM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021
Potter-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, Pottsville, Coudersport,
Wellsboro, Shamokin, Laporte, Lebanon, Sunbury, Hershey, Trout Run,
Harrisburg, Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Danville, Bloomsburg, and
Berwick
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga and York.
* Until 2 AM EDT Thursday.
* Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches expected with localized amounts
up to 6 inches possible from the remnants of Fred.
* Runoff from the heavy rain could result in rapid-onset and
inundation flooding. Urban and poor drainage areas are most
vulnerable with temporary road closures possible. Small streams
and creeks could quickly rise out of their banks and cause
flooding in adjacent areas.
