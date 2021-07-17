Northcentral Pa. -- Days of heavy rain have led to saturated ground and overflowing creeks and tributaries. The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Watch for counties in our region.

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro, Renovo, Shamokin, Laporte, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium, Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Ridgway, Danville, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Warren ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Cameron, Columbia, Elk, McKean, Montour, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren. * Through this evening. * A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall from thunderstorms across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain.