NWS Flash Flood Watch_2020

Northcentral Pa. -- Days of heavy rain have led to saturated ground and overflowing creeks and tributaries. The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Watch for counties in our region.

Are you experiencing flooding in your area? Submit updates and photos to news@northcentralpa.com.

Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern
Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro,
Renovo, Shamokin, Laporte, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium,
Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Ridgway, Danville, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Warren

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
  Cameron, Columbia, Elk, McKean, Montour, Northern Clinton,
  Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern
  Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren.

* Through this evening.

* A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall
  from thunderstorms across the Watch area tonight and Saturday.
  Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash
  flooding in areas of heavy rain.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.