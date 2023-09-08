Flamingos have been spotted all the way in Pennsylvania after Hurricane Idalia hit parts of the Southeast last week.

Dozens of sightings have recently been reported in Texas and as far north as Pennsylvania as well as the majority of states in between, reported WHYY. And though flamingos can be found in parts of Florida, they're not normally spotted farther north in states such as Kentucky, Tennessee and North and South Carolina.

After the Hurricane, Ohio was the northernmost point the flamingos were seen, until Thursday morning, when a pair of flamingos were spotted in southern Pennsylvania’s Franklin County.

“We’re seeing flamingos all over the place. We’re seeing them in places that we didn’t expect them,” Nate Swick, the American Birding Association’s digital communications manager told WHYY.

The flamingos could have gotten caught in the storm and flown with the wind, or possibly had been in the eye of Idalia and moved with it until the storm broke apart, reported WHYY.

The birds were most likely in Yucatán or on their way to Cuba when the storm hit them, Swick said. The flamingos went with the winds instead of fighting them.

According to Swick, the flamingos are more than capable of finding their way back home.

