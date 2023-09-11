Franklin County, Pa. — A flamingo that accidentally drifted into Pa. has been badly injured by a snapping turtle.

Hurricane Idalia pulled flamingos into various states across the east coast last week. On Thursday morning, a pair of flamingos were spotted in southern Pennsylvania’s Franklin County.

To make matters worse for the lost birds, one of them was pulled underwater by a snapping turtle, according to a Facebook post by Michael Illo. An observer ran into the pond shortly thereafter and rescued it.

“It was bitten on the leg and was bleeding, but the leg did not appear to be broken from what I've heard," reads the post.

The Game Warden was called, and the bird was handed over to him to be transported to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, according to the post.

The Wildlife Center reportedly plans to try and return the bird to its mate once it is healed.

"If it's mate doesn't stay around long enough, they might transport it to another state where they are more common. Hopefully the mate will stick around, and it heals quickly so they can both leave together," read the post.

