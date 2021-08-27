Flag_half_staff_NCPA_2021.jpg

In accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

The U.S. and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and should fly at half-staff until sunset August 30, 2021.

The Wolf Administration invited all Pennsylvanians to participate in this tribute.


