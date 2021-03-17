Washington, D.C. – Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency observes Fix-a-Leak Week from March 15 to 21. The week is meant to educate and remind homeowners of the environmental effects and financial impact of leaky pipes.

According to EPA data, ten percent of American homes have leaks and fixing minor leaks can save homeowners about ten percent on their water bills.

To help people save water and money, Aqua America has provided its top three tips to identify unknown leaks:

Check your water bill to see if it is noticeably higher than other months with no significant increase in usage.

Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is used. If there is an increase, there is probably a leak.

Check your toilet for leaks by dropping a bit of food dye into the tank and waiting for 15 to 20 minutes. If the dye reaches the toilet bowl, there is a leak.

Common leak types include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and leaky valves. Regularly check your pipes and fittings throughout the year for minor leaks that could cost major money.