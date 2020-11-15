Oval, Pa. – Life flight was called to the scene of a police pursuit that ended with a firey crash in Oval last night, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner channel.



As of 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, all lanes still were closed on SR 44 Southbound near Oval, between SR 0654 and Bower and Ireland roads, Pa. 511 indicated.



State police at Montoursville are there reconstructing the scene, with PSP Corporal Matthew Brown leading the investigation.



The vehicle pursuit reportedly began off Routes 880 and 44 South in Oval. The involved vehicle was a silver Mazda 3 driven by a white man wearing a mask, according to the scanner report.



The subject reportedly collided with a police unit and fled toward Quarry Road. The pursuit continued in the 700 block of Middle Road. As the pursuit approached Route 44, the subject tossed items out the window, according to the scanner call.





The pursuit reportedly continued past Nippenose Village to the 10000 block of Buttorf Lane before moving over the mountain on SR 44.



As the Mazda was descending the mountain, it wrecked out into a tree and landed 10-15 feet over an embankment before it caught fire, according to the scanner report. Police reported entrapment and heavy damage to the vehicle.



At 11:47 p.m. Saturday night, Emergency Medical Services were called to the 12000 block of Rt. 44 in Washington Township near Summit Trail.

Police reported two patients, one of whom was unresponsive. LifeFlight subsequently was requested.



By 11:51 p.m., both patients were extracted, according to the scanner reports.