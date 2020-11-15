As of 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, all lanes still were closed on SR 44 Southbound near Oval, between SR 0654 and Bower and Ireland roads, Pa. 511 indicated.
State police at Montoursville are there reconstructing the scene, with PSP Corporal Matthew Brown leading the investigation.
The vehicle pursuit reportedly began off Routes 880 and 44 South in Oval. The involved vehicle was a silver Mazda 3 driven by a white man wearing a mask, according to the scanner report.
The subject reportedly collided with a police unit and fled toward Quarry Road. The pursuit continued in the 700 block of Middle Road. As the pursuit approached Route 44, the subject tossed items out the window, according to the scanner call.
As the Mazda was descending the mountain, it wrecked out into a tree and landed 10-15 feet over an embankment before it caught fire, according to the scanner report. Police reported entrapment and heavy damage to the vehicle.
At 11:47 p.m. Saturday night, Emergency Medical Services were called to the 12000 block of Rt. 44 in Washington Township near Summit Trail.
By 11:51 p.m., both patients were extracted, according to the scanner reports.
The Washington Township Fire Department was requested at 11:55 p.m. A second LifeFlight helicopter was in the process of responding to the scene by 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
As of 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, police were still at the scene doing reconstruction.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.