Lunchtime was a little more action-packed in downtown Williamsport on Wednesday, as multiple firetrucks and an ambulance were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Fourth Street. 

What was thought to be smoke, turned out to be drywall dust from a renovation project. 

Crews were on the on the scene for only a few minutes and the street was quickly re-opened.  

