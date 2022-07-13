Lunchtime was a little more action-packed in downtown Williamsport on Wednesday, as multiple firetrucks and an ambulance were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Fourth Street.

What was thought to be smoke, turned out to be drywall dust from a renovation project.

Crews were on the on the scene for only a few minutes and the street was quickly re-opened.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.