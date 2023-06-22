Rush Township, Pa. — Concerned over tractor trailer speeds as a driver passed the scene of an accident, a firefighter threw his helmet at the vehicle and smashed the windshield.

Travis Beres, 41, of Philipsburg was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for the May 4 incident investigated by state police in Rockview. Beres, who is a volunteer at the Mountain Top Volunteer Fire Department, admitted to troopers he threw his helmet at the second tractor trailer as it passed the scene traveling north on Route 350, according to the complaint.

The truck’s front windshield was completely smashed, Trooper Matthew Kephart said. Dash cam footage from a towing truck showed Beres throw the helmet, Kephart added.

Beres was charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways for the May incident. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary arraignment in August.

No bail is listed.

Docket sheet

