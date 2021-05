Williamsport, Pa. – Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company and Williamsport Bureau of Fire responded to a commercial electrical fire on Saturday.

A structure fire was reported around 6 a.m. on May 1 at the Garden View Mall, 2062 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport, Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company said.

"Crews arrived and found an electrical issue with a sign causing an electrical fire that was quickly brought under control," the fire company said.