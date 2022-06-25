Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that would allow 17-year-olds to complete interior fire training with live burns has passed through the PA House of Representatives in a unanimous vote.

The bill is looking to turn around the significant decreases in the number of volunteer firefighters.

According to FEMA, nearly 97% of firefighters in Pennsylvania are volunteers. The number of volunteer firefighters hit a record low in 2017: 682,600 nationally, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.

This will allow junior firefighters to become full-fledged members of a firehouse as soon as they become 18.

In Pennsylvania, kids can begin training as a junior firefighter at age 14. They are limited to things like cleanup after fires, basic first aid, and other types of training. At 16, they can start training courses to become certified professional firefighters. The final step in training was, however, limited to trainees over age 18.

House Bill 2268 would change this to permit a 17-year-old junior firefighter to complete the Interior Firefighting Module with Live Burns training program in the Fire Training System. Currently, only people aged 18 and over are allowed to enroll in the training program.

To take the additional training at 17, junior firefighters would need to have the permission of their parents and fire chief. This would mean when a junior firefighter turns 18 years old, he or she would immediately be able to serve as a professional firefighter.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for consideration.

