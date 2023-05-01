Williamsport, Pa. — An abandoned house was set on fire throughout the day Saturday as area firefighters trained.

The home located at the intersection of Broad and Willow streets has been the training site for the Montoursville Fire Department for the past year. Saturday, it was torched for the last time in a final training session.

“These acquired structure burns are really good,” Captain Kyle Bower said. “It gives us a real-life scenario, unlike a burn building, which we typically train in. It’s more realistic. We face materials we’d see in the real world.”

Special instructors were brought in for the training. Each one provided essential coaching inside and outside the home as small fires were set.

Wood pallets and straw were strategically placed throughout the home. Road flares were then used to light the controlled fires.

“It allows us to see how the fires will behave,” Bower said. “We get to see how our response to that and our reaction will work out.”

The home had to be tested for asbestos and cleared by the borough before the training was given the green light. Once the special instructors were hired, along with food and drinks, the project costs right around $7,000.

“There’s a bunch of paper required to do these structure burns,” Bower said. “The borough gave us approval, which we were really grateful for. We didn’t think they would do it because it’s in the city. That was awesome.”

It was a little bittersweet for the firefighters who have trained throughout the past year at the home.

“It is kind of a downer for us,” Bower acknowledged. “It’s right here in the borough and we train on it pretty much weekly.”

