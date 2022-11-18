Gilson Fire_2022

Flames broke out at Gilson Snow just after midnight Friday.

 Photo from New Berlin Fire Co. Facebook

Winfield, Pa. — Just as the snow sports season is here, a devastating loss by way of a fire struck Gilson Snow, a snowboard and ski manufacturing company in Winfield. 

WNEP reported that the fire broke out around midnight, Friday.

A post on New Berlin Fire Company's Facebook page reported being dispatched to Jackson Twp. around 12:02. 

"Chief 402 arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke conditions. Engine 4-2 arrived and laid in multiple interior fire suppression and supply lines. Crews worked on scene for approx. 4 hours."

An employee posted her distress to Facebook on Friday, saying:

"We are more like a big crazy family and seeing everyone's faces as the firefighters and volunteers tried to put the fire out was heart breaking."

This is a developing story. NCPA will update as information becomes available.

Related reading: 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.