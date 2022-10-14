Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say.

Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also.

Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side tires of his Honda CR-V had been slashed. The car was towed to a nearby tire store in Berwick to be fixed, records show.

South Centre Township Officer Vincent Figueiredo got surveillance video of the parking lot, which allegedly showed a white Audi SUV with black wheels and tinted windows pulling up near the man's Honda. A man got out and walked to the Honda, then got back in his Audi and drove away, according to Figueiredo.

Police tracked down Miller using the license plate and questioned him about the incident. Miller admitted he'd slashed the tires, but believed the parking lot's security cameras weren't working at the time, charges state.

Miller was angry about being fired, he told police, and said the accuser should have also been fired because there had been "ongoing issues" between the two at work.

The cost to tow the vehicle from the lot was $150 and the bill to replace the tires was $316, records show.

Miller, of East Third Street, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 2:15 p.m. at Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

