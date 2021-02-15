Williamsport, Pa. – Emergency responders worked together to put out a fire in a high rise apartment building on Center St. in Williamsport yesterday evening.

At 7:36 p.m. members of the Williamsport Firefighters Local 736 arrived at 450 Center St. Smoke was coming from the main entrance on the first floor.

City units entered the building and found the source of the fire: a commercial dryer filled with flaming clothing items. The fire was contained to the dryer, according to Williamsport Firefighters Local 736.

Multiple individuals were safely evacuated from the building, some were moved to stair towers, and others sheltered in place, stated Local 736. City units worked to ventilate all 5 floors.

Responders to the scene included 7 members of the "D" Platoon, four off-duty firefighters, city police, EMS, streets and parks employees, and a city bus.