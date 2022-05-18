White Deer Township, Pa. — An investigation into a fire on April 1 led Pennsylvania State Police of Milton to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, narcotics, and firearms inside the residence of a convicted felon.

State police said George Fox, 43, of Danville took responsibility for the items after they were called to the scene of a fire near the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township.

Police said they discovered two baggies of marijuana, a small amount of LSD, THC gummy edibles, pills, THC wax, a digital scale, and two firearms.

According to an affidavit, authorities located a Remington Model 770 Bolt Action 270 caliber rifle and Mauser Chileno Model 1895 Bolt Action 7mm caliber rifle on the property.

Investigators said Fox was convicted of felony burglary in 1998 and should not possess weapons.

Fox was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fox was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jeffrey Mensch concluded on April 19. Fox is scheduled to appear before Mensch on May 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.