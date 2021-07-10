Williamsport, Pa. - A fire at the corner of Center St. and 4oo block of Park Ave. will be leaving several people homeless tonight as authorities determine the cause of the fire.

Four alarms were called on the incident. The first alarm was at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Williamsport police command declared the fire under control at the twohour mark at around 8:20 p.m.

Several units from around the region responded to the fire, including Williamsport, Montoursville, Loyalsock, Muncy, DuBoistown, and Jersey Shore.

According to some witnesses, it started in the back of the house on the corner and spread to the home next door.

This is a developing story.