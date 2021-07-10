WilliamsportFIre_cover_2021.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. - A fire at the corner of Center St. and 4oo block of Park Ave. will be leaving several people homeless tonight as authorities determine the cause of the fire.

Four alarms were called on the incident. The first alarm was at approximately 6:20 p.m. 

Williamsport police command declared the fire under control at the twohour mark at around 8:20 p.m.

House fire in Williamsport, July 10, 2021

A fire consumed the rear of two homes in Willilamsport Saturday night, drawing a number of fire companies to the scene. Scroll through the photo gallery for images captured by NCPA staff. More details to come.

1 of 14

Several units from around the region responded to the fire, including Williamsport, Montoursville, Loyalsock, Muncy, DuBoistown, and Jersey Shore.

According to some witnesses, it started in the back of the house on the corner and spread to the home next door.

This is a developing story.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.