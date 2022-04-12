Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority is currently flushing fire hydrants in the city and it could create minor problems for city residents.

Potential effects include reduced water pressure, cloudy water, and possible discoloration in the water, according to a Facebook post from the authority.

The authority recommends that any residents experiencing these issues follow these steps:

1. Remove faucet aerators from all cold-water taps in the home

2. Beginning in the lowest level of the home, fully open only the cold-water taps and allow water to continue to run throughout the home.

3. Let the water run for approximately five to ten minutes after the last tap was opened on the top floor.

4. As the water clears up, turn off each tap starting with the taps in the top level of the home.

5. Do not open hot water faucets or use an icemaker or filtered water dispenser until after flushing is complete.

Residents who have problems or questions can contact the authority at 570-323-6148.

