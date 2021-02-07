First News Now article shared with permission.
Canton, Pa. – A fire broke out at the Canton Township Municipal Building and was reported by passing drivers. No one was in the building when the fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Around 12:40 p.m., fire crews from Canton, Franklindale, Troy, Monroeton, Southcreek and Towanda responded to a second alarm blaze at the Canton Township Municipal Building.
At 12:41 p.m., crews from Blossburg and Liberty were next to respond to the building on fire.
FNN was told that the fire started on the east side of the building and spread from there. Multiple vehicles, including two plow trucks in the machine shop were reported either damaged or destroyed in fire. One destroyed vehicle was a 2019 plow truck. A backhoe, a road grader and a front end loader were confirmed damaged in the blaze. The building suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Canton Township Municipal Building is located at 3235 Route 414, Canton, Pa.
Fire units were reported to have been scene staging in the TOPS parking lot.
Morris crews were on standby at their station to cover Liberty, and Lawrenceville crews responded to the Blossburg Fire Station as standby for that area.
Some units were cleared around 2:20 p.m. after the fire was reported out.
The last Blossburg fire unit that had assisted at the fire had returned to their station at 5:27 p.m.
