HouseFire_2022.jpg

A reader-submitted photo of the home on Pleasant Hills road fully engulfed in flames.

 Beth Bones Wilson

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire

Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner.

Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. 

According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church.

No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire. 

