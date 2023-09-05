A fire broke out early Monday morning at a Lock Haven residence.

Units arrived at the home located on Spruce Street around 2:30 a.m.

There was visible smoke coming from the second floor of the home upon arrival, according to an alert on The Lock Haven Fire Department's Facebook page.

Two occupants and three dogs were home at the time. They were all able to escape without injury, according to the post.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the PA State Police Fire Marshalls Office.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.