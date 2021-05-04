Lewisburg, Pa. -- A three-alarm fire at Playworld Systems was reported Tuesday in Buffalo Twp. just before noon, according to WKOK.com.

Buffalo Road (Rt. 192) is currently closed as far as 15th St. PennDOT announced at 6 p.m. on Tuesday that the road was open.

According to emergency communications, crews said the fire was in an oven on the property, and a third alarm was advised in the shipping area.

At 1:24 p.m., an explosion inside was reported, and all personnel were ordered to evacuate the building.

Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Milton, Winfield, White Deer, and Snyder fire companies responded to the fire, where heavy smoke was reported to have been visible through the roof of the structure.

There is no word yet if there were any injuries.