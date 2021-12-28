This article was reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Blossburg, Pa. – After years of sitting empty and being vandalized, a fire broke out on the second floor of the old Blossburg Hospital early Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021.

Fire crews from Blossburg, Liberty and Mansfield were immediately dispatched around 4:37 a.m.

A orange glow was seen from four windows on the second floor as smoke rose into the air when fire personnel arrived on scene around 4:40 a.m.

Blossburg fire units and personnel were quickly on scene and mutual aide was requested as firefighters worked to gain entry into the boarded up building.

Additional fire units from Tioga, Wellsboro and Canton responded to the fire at the old hospital.

Crews used a ladder truck from Mansfield in front area of the hospital to reach the second floor and a Wellsboro ladder truck responded to the back side of the old hospital to gain entry to the roof.

The fire was reported out by Blossburg fire personnel around 6:58 a.m., and the Fire Marshall had just arrived on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.