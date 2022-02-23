Williamsport, Pa. – Ongoing ADA compliance issues, or lack of compliance, in the City continue to be a contentious issue between Center for Independent Living - Roads to Freedom (CIL) representatives and the City of Williamsport.

A draft of a work plan has been created to move the City to full compliance.

However, in a recent ADA Joint Committee meeting, committee member Jay Harner said, “we have been in discussion of the [ADA Implementation] work plan for some time. We'd like to see a more specific work plan to include prioritzation of each project, who is responsible, and when it will be done," Horner said. "The ones that need to be bid out need to include the timeline and the joint committee's request to be included in that process."

Until that work plan is further developed and the items on that plan are either more specifically identified and/or accomplished, the City is incurring fines, now reaching beyond $37,000, according to Misty Dion, CEO of Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living.

The City is facing fines of $350 a day for failing to comply with a Consent Decree issued when they settled a lawsuit with CIL last March. That Consent Decree laid out tasks the City was to complete by the agreed-upon deadline, including:

Hiring an accessibility consultant and City Consent Decree coordinator

Completing required staff Disability & ADA trainings

Livestreaming City meetings with or without captions

Ensuring access and code adherence to all City government buildings

Creating a comprehensive work plan detailing all tasks and deadlines

The $350 a day fee has been in place since a contempt motion was filed in July of 2021 in U.S. Middle District Court by Judge Matthew Brann for failure to follow the Consent Decree.

"The City's lack of focus and lack of true teamwork, over many months, is depriving residents with services that are accessible to everyone including people with disabilities, seniors, and disabled vets," said Dion.

"Our City government has failed to execute and comply with a federal court order that they agreed to. This bureaucratic inertia is wasting taxpayer dollars and our civil rights under the ADA continue to be violated," Dion continued.

The timeline

To understand how both parties got to this place, it’s worth looking back over the history of the issue.

July 26, 1990 – ADA signed into law

The continued litigation between CIL and the City of Williamsport is part of a years-long fight to bring the city and Lycoming County’s public buildings to compliance with ADA requirements set into place nearly 32 years ago when the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

Specifically, City Hall, which was built in 1891, presented problems with adapting to ADA law. Stairs barred entrance into the front of the building. Bathrooms, fixtures, elevators, and other issues needed to be fixed or addressed, at a significant cost to the City.

Spring 2017 - 2018

ADAPT and advocates from CIL begin working with Williamsport’s City Council and former Mayor Gabe Campana to offer education and to advocate for a more accessible and inclusive City Hall. Meetings were underway to create plans for a new accessible ramp. Originally, the goal was to have the ramp completed by November 2018, according to Dion.

January 2020 – Protest

Plaintiffs (people with disabilities) and members of CIL joined North Central PA ADAPT and staged a protest during the Inaugural Ceremony held to swear in Mayor Slaughter and other appointed officials, protesting the lack of access for people with disabilities to city and county buildings.

July 2020 – Lawsuit

CIL filed a lawsuit against the City alleging that the city government had not provided adequate accessibility for individuals who are disabled to public meetings, offices, and city services.

February 2021 – Settlement

In a “landmark settlement,” the City agreed to pay $55,000, make upgrades to city facilities including a ramp on the front of City Hall, and develop the work plan to address a comprehensive list of activities necessary to bring the City facilities into ADA compliance.

March 10, 2021 – Consent Decree

In the Consent Decree, a document the City agreed upon in the settlement, the City was given an October 2021 deadline to draft a work plan to address ADA failures, including hiring an accessibility consultant and City consent decree coordinator, performing staff training, livestreaming city meetings with or without captions, and ensuring access and code adherence to all City government buildings.

The Consent Decree also outlined the construction of an accessible ramp entrance to City Hall.

July 6, 2021 – Contempt motion filed in U.S. Middle District Court

CIL, the local chapter of PA ADAPT, and four individuals filed a contempt motion against the City of Williamsport hoping to prompt more concrete action on the part of Williamsport City officials. The contempt motion was filed with U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann.

December 2021 – Ramp completed

At a cost of roughly $164,000, an accessible ramp was constructed on the front of City Hall. By that point, however, the building was declared condemned due to damage the building took on after roof leaks and a broken coil that impacted multiple floors of the building. All operations moved from City Hall to other locations.

Currently, no public access is permitted in City Hall, and all government offices and meetings have been moved to the accessible Trade & Transit Centre 1 and 2 buildings, RVT, or have been held remotely. The Williamsport Police Department has moved to the former Peter Herdic Transportation building on W. Fourth Street.

Dion claims design and construction of the accessible ramp at City Hall was initiated without the input of an accessibility consultant. "They actually moved forward with the ramp before having the accessibility consultant in place or including Plaintiffs of the Joint Committee in the design and bidding process as they should have," she said.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said the ramp was a necessity based upon the lawsuit and they had no choice but to install it.

"We could have stopped the construction of the ramp had the initiators of the lawsuit amended the consent decree," said Slaughter. That did not happen, and so construction ensued as scheduled.

Dion countered that explanation, saying that among the long list of required actions, the ramp did not need to be the first step taken. “They could have hired the consultant, initiated staff training, and developed the work plan first.”

According to a Feb. 2 draft of the current work plan, many of the code requirements for Trade and Transit 1 and 2 buildings, RVT, the Transportation Museum (Police department), and old City Hall building are to be completed by March 3, 2022. There is a contingent on City Hall upgrades based on the future status of the building, “which is TBD,” the document says.

The Mayor had no comment on the status of projects within the work plan, including the status of the ADA Coordinator position, staff training, or physical adjustments to other City buildings, referring to the ongoing litigation. “[The work plan] is a working document,” said Slaughter, meant to be updated and changed as circumstances change.

Additionally, Slaughter did not comment on the fines the City is facing related to the contempt motion.