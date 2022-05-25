Harrisburg, Pa. — A group of personnel from PennDOT and other state departments have received Governor's Awards for Excellence for the development of Find My Ride (FMR) Apply, an online tool that lets people across most of Pennsylvania apply for transportation assistance programs.

FMR Apply was developed through a collaboration with PennDOT, the Department of Human Services, and the Office of Administration. It was created to streamline the application process for the state's five largest transportation assistance programs: Senior Shared Ride Program, Medical Assistance Transportation Program, ADA complementary paratransit, Persons with Disabilities Program, and Free Transit Program.

Third parties such as family members and healthcare providers can apply for services on behalf of a rider through FMR Apply.

The FMR website was launched in May 2021 and has been a benefit to transit agencies, PennDOT, the Dept. of Human Services, and users. Users do not need to determine which programs they are eligible for thanks to automatic data validation in the application.

During the development of FMR Apply, the development team paid special attention to accessibility features including color contrast, use of captions, accessibility for assistive reader devices, sentence length, and reading levels. User feedback has generally been positive, according to the Office of Administration.

In addition to other accessibility features, FMR Apply uses Keystone Login a user credential that can be used to log into multiple Commonwealth online services.

Many developers were awarded for their part in creating FMR Apply:

John Taylor, Mass Transit Manager 1, PennDOT

Ian Detamore, Transportation Planning Specialist 2, PennDOT

Aaron Wolf, Transportation Planning Specialist 2, PennDOT

Daphne Simeonoff, Human Services Analyst Supervisor, DHS

Ronald Minnich, Human Services Analyst, DHS

Maribel Torres, Human Services Analyst, DHS

Amy Stum, Project Manager 2, OA

Venkata Chimmili, Senior Applications Developer, OA

Shane Daniels, Applications Developer Administrator, OA

Loc Tan Tran, Information Technology Manager 1, OA

Governor's Awards for Excellence are given to recognize exemplary job performances or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency.

