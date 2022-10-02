Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man is facing charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and throwing her phone in the toilet.

Jonathan Andrew Chiu, 35, admitted there'd been a fight with his live-in girlfriend early in the morning of Sept. 24, but denied it had turned physical, according to Trooper Jordan Judson of the Stonington State Police.

The woman had already left with her mother by the time police arrived at the Upper Road home around 8:30 a.m.

She told police the pair had gotten into an argument that escalated into violence when Chiu learned she had texted her father. Chiu wanted her phone, so he grabbed her and threw her onto the couch, charges state. Chiu allegedly pinned her down with his knees while holding a hand on her throat as he wrestled the phone away from her.

He took the phone and threw it in the toilet, she added.

Chiu was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, He was also cited for harassment.

Docket sheet

