Stillwater, Pa. — An Orangeville man got into a fight with a woman and shoved her out a door, police say.

George Fullerton, 58, reportedly hurt the woman after they argued at a house on Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township on Aug. 2, Trooper Bernard Popson of state police at Bloomsburg said.

The 57-year-old Stillwater woman suffered minor injuries when Fullerton allegedly grabbed her wrist and shoved her out the front door of the home around 6 p.m. Police plan to file charges against Fullerton.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.