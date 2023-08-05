Stillwater, Pa. — An Orangeville man got into a fight with a woman and shoved her out a door, police say.
George Fullerton, 58, reportedly hurt the woman after they argued at a house on Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township on Aug. 2, Trooper Bernard Popson of state police at Bloomsburg said.
The 57-year-old Stillwater woman suffered minor injuries when Fullerton allegedly grabbed her wrist and shoved her out the front door of the home around 6 p.m. Police plan to file charges against Fullerton.
