Long Pond, Pa. — Racing and responsibility don't often appear in the same sentence, but the Commonwealth is hoping Pennsylvanians will take advantage of the fifth annual Drug Take Back event coming up at Pocono to responsibly dispose of unused medications.

“We know most heroin and fentanyl addictions start with prescription pills, and those medications are too often easily accessible in homes. Please join us in making sure your medications are safely disposed of when no longer needed," said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

The Attorney General's office is partnering with Pocono Raceway for the annual event during the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at the track from July 21-23.

Attendees on all three days can bring unneeded and outdated prescription medications to the track and safely dispose of them at the OAG’s take back location outside of the main entrance at the raceway.

The most effective tactic for avoiding addiction and overdose is prevention, Henry noted.

“The purpose of the partnership is to offer people a safe and easy way to dispose of their expired and unwanted prescriptions," said Henry. "It is a way for everyone to do their part in fighting the opioid epidemic that continues to take Pennsylvanians’ lives every day.”

Visiting Pocono Raceway that weekend? Bring expired and unused medications to the take back location under the flagpole near the main entrance throughout the weekend. Those who drop off prescription drugs will be given a voucher for prize drawings that will include driver-autographed items and other prizes.

About 450 pounds of medications have been collected at the track since the Office of Attorney General’s first partner event with Pocono Raceway in 2018.

The Drug Take Back event "really resonates with our fans, and we know they appreciate the opportunity to discard their unused prescription drugs safely and responsibly," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway president.

"Come out to the race with your friends and family and do the right thing with your unused prescription drugs to help keep those same friends and family safe,” May added.

Since 2017, the OAG’s statewide Drug Take Back program has collected and destroyed nearly 300 tons of prescription drugs.

In 2022, the Office of Attorney General released a special report on fentanyl becoming the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania that is increasingly found in counterfeit pills. The report notes that just one fentanyl-laced counterfeit pill is enough to cause an overdose.

Pocono Raceway Drug Take Back Weekend is the only large-scale drug take back program of its kind in Pennsylvania. It hopes to provide an example for other large venues and sports teams and show how important it is to take part in these initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic and keep the Commonwealth safe, the AG's office said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.