Hours before the polls were set to close, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.
Fetterman, who had a lead in the polls going into the final hours of election night, was up against fellow Democrats Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
According to a post on Twitter, Fetterman he was resting after the roughly two-hour procedure.
I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery.— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022
Thank yinz for the well-wishes - it means the world to me. 🥰
Now back to resting + recovering!
As the polls close, election results will tell whether or not the health issue affected his chances.
