Fetterman hospitalized.jpg

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman casts his emergency absentee ballot at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was released from a Lancaster hospital today following a stroke more than a week ago.

Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, had gone to the hospital on May 13 at his wife Gisele's insistence.

"I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going," Fetterman said in a statement released a few days later. "On Friday, it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes."

Doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator on Tuesday during a two-hour procedure — just hours before the polls closed on Fetterman's primary race.

Despite being hospitalized, Fetterman handily defeated opponents Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Alexandria Khalil, taking home nearly 60% of the votes.

Fetterman is vying for a U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by retiring Senator Pat Toomey next year.

