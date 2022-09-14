Braddock, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday committed to a debate set for Oct. 25.

The debate will be broadcasted by Nexstar Television, and it will air in nearly every Pennsylvania county. The debate will be available live on local network affiliates covering every Pennsylvania voter in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehemet Oz has already agreed to participate in the Nexstar debate.

“We said from the start that we’d do a debate, which John reiterated very clearly again last week. Enough distractions, it’s time to talk about the issues,” said Rebecca Katz, senior advisor to the Fetterman campaign.

The debate will take place two weeks from Election Day.

Fetterman's campaign said, "Oz’s demand for a Labor Day debate was a stunt, not a serious proposal. As a doctor, he surely knows that a stroke survivor gets better with every week that passes."

Oz has consistently called out Fetterman for a debate after the PA lieutenant governor suffered a stroke in May.

Oz's jabs at Fetterman to debate included a recent campaign stop in Williamsport.

“My opponent won’t come out,” Oz said, at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport. “He’s not answered a single question since before the primary, and I have been challenging him to come out and listen to what people have to say and answer their questions.”

The debate will take place in Harrisburg, and will air live on nine television stations serving the commonwealth: WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will also be livestreamed on other Nexstar affiliates in adjacent states and markets, like New York, Elmira, Buffalo, and Washington, DC, to reach the highest number of Pennsylvanians in other overlapping markets.

