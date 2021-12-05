Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The sale of 1.83 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant could be costly in several ways for a Williamsport man.

Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Detectives helped set up a transaction that ultimately led to the arrest of Nasir Marquise Lawrence, 29, of Williamsport.

According to the affidavit, the informant exchanged prerecorded funds with Lawrence for the fentanyl. Detectives said the informant then turned over the narcotics purchased from Lawrence.

A public court summary shows Lawrence was charged with one count each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Lawrence, who has been charged several times for drug related offenses, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Solomon is scheduled for Dec. 13.

