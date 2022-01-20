Berwick, Pa. — Berwick Police said a months long investigation concluded when SWAT team members executed a search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, and various types of pills.

Officers conducted numerous controlled buys at a residence located near the 700 block of Lasalle Street. After the investigation, officers executed the search warrant on Jan. 14.

Robert Q. Brown, 36, of Berwick was charged with three counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said they discovered 22 grams of fentanyl in a zip lock baggie, 23 grams of marijuana, 30 separate packets of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, several types of pills, two digital scales, four boxes of empty glassine packets used to package fentanyl, and Brown’s Pennsylvania identification car during the search.

Brown was arraigned in Berwick by Magistrate Judge Richard Knecht, who set his bail at $75,000 monetary. Brown will face Knecht for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.

According to the affidavit, prior to the arrest, Brown was out on bail for felony firearms, robbery, and drug trafficking for an unrelated investigation.

Docket sheet