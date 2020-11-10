Williamsport, Pa. – Bundles of fentanyl in blue bags stamped "NETFLIX" recently were seized in Williamsport by state police at Montoursville.

In a criminal complaint filed Nov. 2, a PSP Montoursville trooper said Blake A. McEwen, 37, of East Lloyd Street, delivered 25 bags of fentanyl to another man while under police surveillance.

The trooper said he saw McEwen and a man later identified as John C. Nields exchanging something in their laps while sitting in Hyundai Elantra parked in front of Home Service Beverage, 419 5th Ave.

Nields was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for possession of heroin, according to the complaint.

State police and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit followed the Elantra to the parking lot of Sheetz, 105 Maynard Street, according to the complaint.

"Walking near the two occupants of the Elantra in the parking lot was Tpr. Jason Miller who overheard one of them say 'this is a bad idea' as they see a Lycoming County Sherriff's vehicle in the parking lot and the two turn around and go back to the Elantra without ever entering the store," the trooper wrote.

The trooper said the two men drove to 626 7th Ave., Williamsport, and parked. McEwen got out and began walking west down on Isabella Court, while the Elantra took off north on 7th Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the trooper.

Officers made contact with McEwen on Isabella Court, where he allegedly surrendered three syringes and three bundles of blue bags of suspected heroin wrapped with rubber bands and three syringes.

The trooper said McEwen also was in possession of 13 empty heroin packets matching the full ones in the rubber bands.

"McEwen related that he only knew the driver of the Elantra as 'Johnny' and he meet him to sell 'Johnny' a few bags of heroin for some cash and a cell phone as collateral till he got more money," the trooper said.

"I observed the heroin bags McEwen had were blue glassine bags stamped 'NETFLIX' and each were in a clear plastic zip lock baggie," the trooper stated.

When the bundles were unwrapped back at the PSP Montoursville barracks, the trooper said, "I found them to be two bundles of ten and one bundle of five totaling 25 bags of suspected heroin."

The Wyoming Regional Laboratory analyzed the substance in the bags and found that it was not heroin, but fentanyl.

McEwen was charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count each possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

