Millville, Pa. — A 71-year-old man in Millville was charged with two misdemeanors after State Police said he destroyed property with a tractor.

According to a release from Bloomsburg State Police, Richard Young used the vehicle to push a trailer off a property line. Young allegedly damaged a fence in the process, causing approximately $1,000 worth of damages.

Young was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and defiant trespassing. A public court summary shows Young is scheduled to appear in court on June 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

