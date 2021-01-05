Washington, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened applications for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Applications will remain open until Friday, February 12 at 5 p.m.

Grants are available for eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Service organizations, and State Fire Training Academies to fund critically-needed resources. To apply, visit the FEMA GO application portal.

For more information, applicants should review the FY 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application Guidance Materials. In addition, System for Award Management (Sam.gov) registration is required of all AFG Program applicants and awardees.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office is available to provide letters of support to applicants if requested. The letters can only be provided after an application has been submitted. To request a letter, please click here.

Questions may be addressed to Senator Toomey's Grants Coordinator, Alexandra Byrne by calling (610) 434-1444 or by email at Alexandra_Byrne@toomey.senate.gov.